New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: An Earthquake of magnitude 3.5 hit Bihar on Monday night at around 9 pm. According to the National Center for Seismology, the epicentre of the earthquake was 20 km North-West (NW) of Nalanda in Bihar and the tremors were felt in many districts of the state and prompted people to rush outside their homes.

The earthquake struck at 9:23 PM IST at a depth of 5 km from the surface, National Center for Seismology said. However, no injuries, casualties or damage have been reported from the state.

Shortly after the tremors were in Bihar, people started posting 'stay safe' tweets on Twitter. Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tehashwi Yadav also posted about the earthquake and wrote, "Tremors felt in Patna. I wish everyone safety and plead all to be attentive, take safety precautions & move to safe open spaces if needed."

I wish everyone safety and plead all to be attentive, take safety precautions & move to safe open spaces if needed. — Tejashwi Yadav (@yadavtejashwi) February 15, 2021

Earlier today, an earthquake measuring 4.1 magnitudes on the Richter scale was felt in Andaman and Nicobar Islands. According to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS), the earthquake tremors were felt 258 km south-southeast of Portblair at 7:23 pm.

The earthquake hit Bihar two days after a high-intensity earthquake measuring 6.3 magnitudes on the Richter Scale jolted several north Indian states, including Delhi-NCR. The tremors of the earthquake were felt as far as Srinagar in Jammu and Kashmir and continued for several seconds.

The epicentre of the quake was registered at a depth of 74 kilometres, about 422 kilometres east of Tajikistan's capital city of Dushanbe and 445 kilometres north of the Gulmarg town of Jammu and Kashmir, the National Centre for Seismology said.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan