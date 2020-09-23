New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Ahead of the Bihar Assembly Elections later this year, the state’s Director General of Police (DGP) Gupteshwar Pandey on Tuesday took voluntary retirement from service, triggering speculations that the outspoken officer would contest the coming state Assembly polls.

Pandey's request seeking voluntary retirement was approved by Governor Phagu Chauhan, a notification issued by the state home department said. Director General (Homeguards) SK Singhal has been given additional charge of DGP, ADG (Headquarters) Jitendra Kumar told PTI.

Sanjeev Kumar Singhal, the 43rd DGP cum Mahasamadeshta of Bihar Home Security Corps is a 1988 batch IPS officer (Bihar cadre). Earlier, he was posted as ADG (Headquarters) and BMP DG.

After the approval of his application from the Home Department, it is now being speculated that he can contest the assembly elections as an NDA candidate from any seat in Buxar or Ara district. He has also had a meeting with JDU District President in Buxar recently.

Gupteshwar Pandey became DGP of Bihar on 31 January 2019. His tenure as DGP was till 28 February 2021. The veteran police officer has also served as the IG in the special branch, he has also served on the posts of ADG Headquarters, ADG Vitantu and ADG BMP.

Pandey, a 1987 batch IPS officer, was involved in the investigation of actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death by suicide in Mumbai. He had recently been in the headlines for his stout defence of the Nitish Kumar administration when it was under attack from the Shiv Sena-led government in Maharashtra over Bihar Police's probe into the death of Rajput.

Bihar Assembly election is likely to be held in October-November. Pandey had taken premature retirement to contest the Lok Sabha elections in 2009 also, but later the state government did not accept his VRS application and reinstated him in the service.

Posted By: Talib Khan