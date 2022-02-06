Patna | Jagran Education Desk: The Bihar government on Sunday announced schools for classes up to 8th will be allowed to reopen with 50 per cen capacity, while for classes 9 and above schools will be allowed reopen with 100 per cent capacity along with colleges and coaching institutes.

Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar took to Twitter to make the announcement, however, he did not mention the date.

He also mentioned cinema halls, clubs, gyms, stadiums, swimming pools, restaurants will also be allowed to operate at 50 per cent capacity, as the state government eased the COVID-19 restrictions amid the declining cases.

"Schools up to class 8th to re-open with 50% capacity and all schools for classes 9 and above, colleges and coaching institutes to open with 100% capacity. Cinema halls, clubs, gyms, stadiums, swimming pools, restaurants to operate at 50% capacity," CM kumar tweeted.

Meanwhile, less than 500 fresh COVID-19 cases were recorded in Bihar on Sunday- second consecutive day after 442 cases were recorded on Saturday. Of the 442 new cases in the state (54 less than that on Friday) 129 fresh infections have been reported from Patna alone.

As per the state health department's bulletin, Bihar's overall active coronavirus count jumped to 2916, while the death toll increased to 12,236, including two fresh deaths on Saturday.

“Those who died in the past 24 hours, were already suffering from several serious complications. When their samples were tested they turned out to be Covid-19 positive", an official said.

So far Bihar has 67 confirmed cases of the Omicron variant and 6.63 crore samples have been tested, including 1.36 lakh in the last 24 hours.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha