Patna | Jagran News Desk: Amid the ongoing third wave of Coronavirus, the Bihar government has decided to extend all the existing COVID-19 restrictions in the state till February 6, 2022.

Announcing the same, state Chief Minister Nitish Kumar took to Twitter and wrote "In wake of the #COVID19 situation, it has been decided to extend all the existing restrictions till 6th February, 2022."

This comes as Bihar recorded 4,063 fresh Coronavirus cases on Wednesday, taking the tally to 7,99,266, as per the state health department data. The death toll went up to 12,156 after 11 more people died due to Covid on the day. The active COVID case tally in Bihar as of Wednesday reached 30,481.

COVID restrictions in Bihar

Bihar government, earlier this month, imposed night curfew between 9:00 PM to 5:00 AM in the state. As per the new order, the curfew will now continue to remain in place till February 6.

The entry of visitors to government offices will also remain prohibited from February 6 as per the order. It started on January 6 along with the night curfew.

All government offices and non-government offices will open with 50 per cent attendance.

All religious places will remain closed for devotees and the general public.

All cinema halls, shopping malls, clubs, swimming pool stadiums, gyms, parks and gardens will also remain completely closed.

All schools, colleges, coaching centres and other educational institutions will be closed.

Operation of restaurants and eateries shall be allowed with maximum utilization of 50 per cent of the total seating capacity of the visitors.

Vaccination of the staff should be ensured by concerned establishments.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha