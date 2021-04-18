Bihar COVID Restrictions: According to a report, the Nitish Kumar government might impose a complete lockdown in micro-containment zones and weekend curfew and night curfew in all other districts of the state.

Patna | Jagran News Desk: Bihar has been witnessing a spike in its daily coronavirus cases taking the state's total caseload above the 3.15 lakh mark. Amid the massive surge in cases, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar Saturday held a crucial all-party meet to discuss the current situation in the state.

Following the meet, Kumar said that the state government will likely decide on imposing a weekend curfew or a lockdown in the state on Sunday. Kumar said that the state government has taken feedbacks from all district officials, adding that further steps will be taken to more effectively contain the spread of the virus.

"The newer measures that will be announced on Sunday will not be final and more steps will be taken as the situation unfolds in future," Kumar was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

According to a report by Dainik Jagran, the Nitish Kumar government might impose a complete lockdown in micro-containment zones and weekend curfew and night curfew in all other areas.

The report claimed that several political leaders, including senior RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, are against the idea of imposing a complete lockdown in Bihar as it might severely affect the economy of the state.

"If the state government is contemplating promulgation of lockdown, people should be informed about it in advance so that like in the past they don't face difficulties. Migrant workers shall be told about it well in time," Yadav reportedly said during the all-party meet.

Meanwhile, the Dainik Jagran report claimed that the state government might also extend the closure of all schools, colleges and coaching institutes in Bihar. It can also restrict the gatherings in all kinds of social, political and cultural events.

The report claimed that curbs will also be imposed on shopping malls, hotels, restaurants, gyms and swimming pools to break the chain of the pathogen.

So far, the novel coronavirus has affected 3.15 lakh people and claimed over 1,700 lives in Bihar. More than 2.74 lakh COVID-19 patients have recovered from the infection in Bihar but the state's recovery rate has dropped to 86.93 per cent due to the alarming spike in daily cases.

Meanwhile, over 57.83 lakh people have inoculated in Bihar so far out of which more than 1.20 lakh citizens were administered the jabs Saturday.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma