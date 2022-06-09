Patna | Jagran News Desk: An agonizing video of an elderly couple from Bihar's Samastipur went viral on social media on Wednesday in which they could be seen begging for money in a bid to get the "body of their son" released from a government hospital.

The elderly couple claimed that a hospital official asked them for Rs 50,000 to release the body of their son. Speaking to ANI, the father said they received a call from the Sadar Hospital after their son went missing.

"Some time ago my son had gone missing. Now, we've received a call that my son's body is at Sadar Hospital, Samastipur. A hospital employee has asked for Rs 50,000 to release my son's body. We're poor people, how can we pay this amount?," Mahesh Thakur told ANI.

Meanwhile, officials said that the matter was "wrongly put". Additional District Magistrate (ADM) Vinay Kumar Rai, as reported by News18, said it was an attempt to tarnish the administration's image, adding that the boy's body is in police custody and can't be released before 72 hours.

He said that the mortuary staff had told the boy's parents that even if they are paid Rs 50,000, they would not be able to hand over the body. He said the boy's parents "wrongly understood" this statement.

Samastipur, Bihar | Preliminary investigation conducted by me reveals that the couple's allegations are wrong; Action will be taken if any employee is found guilty, said ADM Vinay Kumar Rai yesterday. pic.twitter.com/oYNwoOMMWQ — ANI (@ANI) June 9, 2022

On the other hand, Samastipur Civil Surgeon DK Chaudhary has assured that strict action will be taken against those found guilty. "We will certainly take strict action in this matter. Those found responsible will not be spared," he said, according to ANI.

Posted By: Anushka Vats