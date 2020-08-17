Bihar on Saturday became the eighth state in the country to have reported more than one lakh coronavirus cases.

Patna | Jagran News Desk: Amid the surging coronavirus cases in the state, the Nitish Kumar-led Bihar government will likely decide on Monday whether to extend the lockdown and ease the restrictions in the state to allow more economic activities.

The Bihar government on July 30 had decided to impose a 16-day lockdown in the state during which several restrictions were imposed to break the chain of the deadly coronavirus. However, with the 16-day lockdown ending on August 16, the Bihar government will likely announce its decision on easing out restrictions on Monday.

Lockdown or Unlock 4.0?

While speaking to Dainik Jagran, Additional Chief Secretary of Home Department Aamir Shamtani said that the state government has not decided whether to continue the lockdown or ease out restrictions in Bihar amid surging coronavirus cases, adding that a decision in this regard will likely be taken on Monday and a notification will be issued on the same.

Lockdown restrictions in Bihar:

Under the restrictions that were imposed from August 1 to 16, the state government had allowed the government, private and commercial offices to work with 50 per cent strength. Commercial and private establishments were also allowed to resume their operations. However, shopping malls, schools, colleges, religious places remained closed during the period. Restaurants and eateries were also allowed by the Bihar government to open with take away services.

Coronavirus in Bihar:

Bihar on Saturday became the eighth state in the country to have reported more than one lakh coronavirus cases. According to the information provided by the state health department, the deadly pathogen has affected more than 1.04 lakh people in Bihar and claimed 537 lives in the state so far.

The recovery rate among the COVID-19 patients in the state has increased to 69.71 per cent, Information and Public Relations Department Secretary Anupam Kumar said.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma