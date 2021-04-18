Bihar COVID Restrictions: Nitish Kumar announced that all religious places in Bihar will stay closed till May 15, adding that only 100 and 25 people will be allowed in weddings and funerals respectively.

Patna | Jagran News Desk: The Nitish Kumar-led NDA government in Bihar on Sunday imposed an 8-hour night curfew in the state amid the alarming rise in coronavirus cases across the country. Issuing fresh COVID-19 guidelines, Kumar said that the night curfew will begin at 9 pm and continue till 5 in the morning.

The Bihar Chief Minister, while addressing a press conference, also announced that all shops selling vegetables, fruits, eggs and meat will be closed by 6 pm while restaurants and dhabas will be operational only for home delivery.

He also announced that all religious places in Bihar will stay closed till May 15, adding that only 100 and 25 people will be allowed in weddings and funerals respectively.

"Bihar government has decided to provide bonus salary of one month to all healthcare workers this year also," Kumar said, adding that all cinema halls, malls, clubs, gyms and parks in the state will be closed till May 15.

All schools, colleges and educational institutes will also remain shut in Bihar till May 15, said Kumar, adding that no exams would be held in government schools and universities.

He also said that more containment zones will be made across Bihar where cases are rising and appealed people living in other states to return. Kumar further announced that all government and private offices in Bihar will shut down after 5 pm.

Kumar had held an all-party meet on Saturday to discuss the situation in Bihar. Following the meet, Kumar had announced that the state government has taken feedback from all district officials of Bihar and fresh COVID-19 guidelines would be released on Sunday to break the chain of the novel coronavirus.

Meanwhile, Bihar on Sunday reported 8,690 fresh COVID-19 cases, the biggest single-day spike since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, pushing the state's total caseload to 3.23 lakh. More than 1,700 people have also succumbed to COVID-19 in Bihar so far while over 2.74 lakh have recovered from the infection.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma