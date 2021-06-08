Bihar Lockdown: Private offices have also been allowed to operate with 50 per cent capacity till 4 pm. The markets and shops have also been allowed to operate daily till 5 pm daily.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Nitish Kumar-led JD(U) government in Bihar on Tuesday announced that it has decided to end the lockdown in the state as the COVID-19 situation here has improved significantly and the active cases have witnessed a massive drop. However, the government's order stated that night curfew from 7 pm to 5 am will continue to remain in force across all the districts of the state.

The Chief Minister has also announced several relaxations in the COVID curbs and said that private vehicles have been given permission to ply on the roads. Private offices have also been allowed to operate with 50 per cent capacity till 4 pm. The markets and shops have also been allowed to operate daily till 5 pm daily.

The decision came after a high-level meeting chaired by CM Nitish Kumar to review the COVID-19 situation in the state. Lockdown in Bihar was extended till June 8 on May 31 by chief minister Nitish Kumar. However, the restrictions were eased for trade-related activities.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar had last week also announced special measures for rehabilitating children who have been orphaned due to COVID-19. "Boys and girls who have lost their mothers and fathers -- with at least one parent succumbing to corona -- will get a sum of Rs 1,500 every month from the state government till they attain the age of 18 years," Chief Minister announced on Twitter.

Less than 800 fresh COVID-19 cases were reported in Bihar on Monday, in yet another indication that the second wave was on the wane in the state, though 43 fatalities pushed the death toll to 5424. According to the health department, 762 people tested positive in the last 24 hours, the lowest figure for the state for the past couple of months.

The total number of confirmed cases has risen to 7,13,879 and 7,00,224 people have, so far, recovered. The recovery rate has reached 98.09 per cent and the active caseload has dropped further to 8,230.

More than five lakh people in the state have been infected since April and over 4,000 have lost their lives. On the vaccination front, the number of people to have got the jabs to date has reached 1.12 crore. These include more than two million people in the age group of 18-44 years.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan