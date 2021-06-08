Bihar Lockdown: It was on May 31 that the Bihar government had extended the COVID-19 lockdown till June 8 after a detailed review of the situation by the CM and state officials.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Bihar government on Tuesday relaxed the lockdown restrictions in the state and allowed several activities to resume functioning. The decision was taken at a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to assess the COVID situation in the state.

As per the orders issued by the Bihar government, the restrictions imposed under the lockdown have been lifted, however, the night curfew will continue to remain in place from 7 pm to 5 am daily. A number of relaxations have also been given in the new orders including the resumption of private offices with 50 per cent capacity till 4 pm.

The government has also allowed private vehicles to ply on the road. Apart from this, the Bihar government has also allowed shops and markets in the state to reopen daily from 7 am till 5 pm. The relaxations will remain in place till next week, the CM said.

Bihar Lockdown: What's allowed and what's not?

Shops dealing in essential items like grocery, vegetables, dairy products, meat, and fish, were allowed to do business from 7 am till 5 pm.

All other shops were allowed to do business on alternate days.

In addition, shopping malls, cinema halls, gyms, stadiums, clubs, and swimming pools will remain closed.

Also, restrictions on the number of people who could attend weddings and funerals remained unaltered at 20.

Private offices have been allowed to operate with 50 per cent capacity till 4 pm

Private vehicles allowed to run on roads

Night curfew to remain in place from 7 pm till 5 am

It was on May 31 that the Bihar government had extended the COVID-19 lockdown till June 8 after a detailed review of the situation by the CM and state officials. The lockdown had begun on May 5 and has been extended four times since then.

Meanwhile, less than 800 fresh COVID-19 cases were reported in Bihar on Monday, May 7 with a total death toll of 5424. According to the health department, 762 people tested positive in the last 24 hours. The total number of confirmed cases has risen to 7,13,879 and 7,00,224 people have recovered so far. In addition, almost 1.12 crore have been vaccinated to date, including more than two million people in the age group of 18-44 years.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan