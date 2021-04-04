Bihar COVID Restrictions: Urging people to take all necessary precautions, the guidelines bar the gatherings of people and said that extra forces will be deployed across the state to control overcrowding.

Patna | Jagran News Desk: Amid the alarming rise in coronavirus cases across the state, the Nitish Kumar-led NDA government in Bihar has released fresh guidelines to control the spread of the infection. Urging people to take all necessary precautions, the guidelines, which were released on Saturday after a high-level meeting by Kumar, bar the gatherings of people and said that extra forces will be deployed across the state to control overcrowding.

Here is what's allowed and what will stay prohibited across Bihar as per the new coronavirus-induced guidelines:

* All schools, colleges and educational institutions will stay closed in Bihar till April 11. The guidelines have also directed them to reschedule tests and examinations.

* The guidelines state that entry of stray visitors inside government offices will be restricted.

* In public transport vehicles, only 50 per cent of passengers will be allowed till April 15.

* All political, social and public gatherings have been banned in Bihar as per the new guidelines.

* However, marriages and funerals can be held in the state. At weddings, only 250 people will be allowed while the limit of attendees in 'shraaddh' has been restricted to 50.

* Following safety COVID protocols like compulsory wearing

of face masks and social distancing will be mandatory in the state.

* The guidelines state that extra forces will be deployed at bus terminuses, railway stations, vegetable markets and eating joints to ensure social distancing and prevent overcrowding.

Bihar has been reporting a spike in coronavirus cases over the last few days. The state now has 2,942 active cases, a more than two-fold rise since a week ago. The number of new infections reported in the last 24 hours stood at 836.

The spurt has caused the recovery rate in Bihar, which was more than 99 per cent till recently, to drop to 98.31 per cent.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma