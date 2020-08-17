Bihar Coronavirus Updates: The coronavirus-induced lockdown was extended in Bihar on Monday till September 6.

Patna | Jagran News Desk: The Nitish Kumar-led Bihar government on Monday announced its decision to extend the lockdown in the state till September 6 in wake of the rising cases of the highly contagious coronavirus.

In a statement, the Nitish Kumar government announced that the lockdown has been extended in Bihar till September 6, adding that the guidelines which were followed till August 16 will continue in the state.

According to the guidelines issued by the state government educational institutions will remain closed across in Bihar while all private and government will be allowed to function with 50 per cent strength. The state government has also decided to impose a night curfew from 10 pm to 5 am while shopping malls won’t be allowed to reopen in Bihar.

Here's what will remain closed across the state:

* All activities in containment zones will remain prohibited

* All kinds of political, social and sports activities will remain prohibited

* Shopping malls won’t be allowed to reopen

* Schools, colleges, and all educational institutions will remain closed

* Night curfew will be enforced from 10 pm to 5 am

Here's what will be allowed to reopen:

* Fruit and vegetable shops, dairy, medical stores, hospitals will be allowed to open in the state

* Banks and ATMs will reopen

* Hotels and restaurants will be allowed to open only open for home delivery

* Intra-state travel will be allowed

* Private and government offices will be allowed to reopen with 50 per cent strength. Only electricity, water, health, irrigation, food distribution, agriculture and animal husbandry departments are exempted from this

Coronavirus in Bihar:

The novel coronavirus, caused by SARS‑CoV‑2, has been surging at an alarming rate in Bihar. The deadly virus, which was first reported in China's Wuhan has affected over 1.04 lakh in Bihar, making the eighth state in India to cross the 1 lakh-mark of COVID-19 cases while the recovery rate in the state stands at 69.71 per cent.

Meanwhile, over 500 people have succumbed to the deadly virus in the state. According to the information provided by the state health department, Patna (101) has reported the highest coronavirus deaths in Bihar, followed by Bhagalpur (41), Gaya (37), Rohtas (28), Munger (26) and Nalanda (23).

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma