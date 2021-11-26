Patna | Jagran News Desk: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar pronounced pledge to abstain from consuming alcohol at Gyan Bhawan in Patna on Friday to himself and the attendees present there. This is the second time such a pledge as such has been taken since Bihar banned liquor in 2016.

Addressing the gathering to mark constitution day in Gyan Bhawan, Bihar Chief Minister pronounced, "I, Nitish Kumar, today on November 26, 2011, at the premise of Gyan Bhawan, with complete probity taking oath that I will not consume liquor for the whole life. Whether I be on duty or not, I will not indulge in liquor-involving activities even in daily life any how."

The Chief Minister pledged that he remains committed for liquor ban and will take all the required legal steps to ensure that the liquor ban remains implemented in Bihar with absolute strictness.

Earlier in November, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said that the ban on liquor in Bihar was put in place while bringing all opposition leaders into consensus. The opposition leaders, Kumar added, have now turned against his policy of liquor ban and are politicising the issue.

According to various media reports, as many as three dozen people have lost their lives after consuming spurious liquor in past month, in the districts of Gopalganj and West Champaran.

'You took this oath as well': RJD’s Tejashwi Yadav hits out at Nitish

Meanwhile, Tejashwi Yadav took a swipe at chief minister Nitish Kumar, reminding him of another ‘pledge’ that the Bihar Chief Minister took in 2015, of not allying with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

एक शपथ यह भी थी! pic.twitter.com/XosQniAjS1 — Tejashwi Yadav (@yadavtejashwi) November 26, 2021

“You took this oath as well,” Yadav’s tweet read, translated from Hindi while sharing a media clipping from March 2015, which quoted the JD(U) leader as saying that he would die but not ally with the BJP again.

Posted By: Mukul Sharma