New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: In a major security breach, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar was attacked by a man in Bakhtiarpur on Sunday. Reportedly, the incident took place while the CM was attending an event in his hometown Patna's Bakhtiyarpur. The man who tried to attack Bihar CM has been arrested.

In the video that went viral on the internet, the youth can be seen approaching Nitish Kumar and trying to hit him from behind. He attacked Nitish Kumar while he was on a stage to garland an idol. The police arrested the youth and interrogated him, however, the reason behind the attack is yet to be ascertained.

Watch the video here:

#Bihar | A youth tried to attacks CM @NitishKumar during a program in Bakhtiarpur. The accused was later detained by the Police



-ANI#ViralVideo pic.twitter.com/cTur8x6dKM — Jagran English (@JagranEnglish) March 27, 2022

The video went viral on social media, venture capitalist also shared the video expressed his concern over the incident. He took to his Twitter and wrote, "Absolutely unforgiving security breach of the Hon'ble CM Bihar shri #NitishKumar ji. His PSO's must be immediately suspended and DGP @bihar_police must personally lead the inquiry into this massive lapse. Imagine if the attacker was carrying a weapon! Shameful."

This is not the first time that Bihar CM has been attacked, earlier during a rally in November 2020, he became a victim of another attack while campaigning in Bihar's Madhubani for the ongoing state elections.

During his rally, he was attacked by onions. After losing his calm the during incident, CM said, “Khoob phenko-khoob phenko” (throw more) even as security men formed a cordon around the CM. He then asked security personnel to leave the perpetrator aside saying, “don’t pay attention to him.”

Posted By: Ashita Singh