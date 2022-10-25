Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Appeals Centre To Provide Special Trains For Chhath Puja 2022

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar ahead of Chhath Puja 2022 appealed to the central government to provide special trains for people wishing to go to their native places for the festival. On Tuesday, Bihar appealed to the ministry of railways to provide special trains for Chhath Puja.

The chief secretary of Bihar spoke to the senior officials of the Ministry of Railways over the phone to increase the number of special trains in view of Chhath Mahaparv," said an official press release in Hindi.

"Chhath Mahaparv is the most important festival of Bihar. There is a large number of Biharis living outside Bihar who return to the state to attend the Mahaparv," the Chief Secretary said.

Notably, to manage the extra rush of passengers in the ongoing festive season, Indian Railways is running 2,561 trips of 211 special trains (in pairs) till Chhath Puja this year.

Earlier this month, the Ministry of Railways released an official statement, stating that the Indian Railways will be running additional 32 special services to ensure smooth and comfortable travel for passengers during this festive season.

Special Trains have been planned to connect major destinations across the country on railway routes, like Darbhanga, Azamgarh, Saharsa, Bhagalpur, Muzaffarpur, Firozpur, Patna, Katihar and Amritsar etc. Earlier on October 4, Indian Railways had notified 179 special services for the convenience of rail travellers.

Similarly, East Central Railway (ECR) has notified 128 trips of 9 pairs of special trains, Eastern Coastal Railway (ECoR) has notified 94 trips of 6 pairs of special trains, Eastern Railway (ER) has notified 108 trips of 14 pairs of special trains, Northern Railway (NE) has notified 368 trips of 35 pairs of special trains, North Central Railway (NCR) has notified 223 trips of 8 pairs of special trains.

For the unversed, Chhath Puja is one of the most auspicious festivals in Bihar, Jharkhand and Eastern Uttar Pradesh. The four-day-long festival starts with the 'Nahai Khai' ritual and ends with 'Usha Arghya' (prayers to the rising sun).

People worship the Sun God during the festival, which will be celebrated between October 28-31 this year. The festival is dedicated to Surya Bhagwan (Sun God), which people believe sustains life on Earth.