Patna | Jagran News Desk: Senior IAS officer and Bihar chief secretary Arun Kumar Singh passed away on Friday due to COVID-19. He was admitted to a hospital in Patna where he was getting treated for the highly contagious infection.

Singh was appointed as the chief secretary of Bihar in February this year, days after Janata Dal-United supremo Nitish Kumar won the assembly elections in the state.

According to a notification issued by the general administration department, the 1985-batch officer had replaced senior IAS officer Deepak Kumar who retired a year ago and completed his year-long extension in February.

Singh was earlier posted as the state''s Development Commissioner. The post has now been given to Additional Chief Secretary Amir Subhani who held key departments like Home, Vigilance, Excise and Prohibition.

Subhani was replaced by Chaitanya Prasad, who was until now the Additional Chief Secretary for Water Resources.

Meanwhile, Singh was scheduled to attain the age of superannuation in August this year.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma