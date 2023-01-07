Bihar Caste-Based Census To Begin Today; CM Nitish Kumar Says 'Will Benefit All Sections Of Society'

IN LINE with its stance on the issue, Bihar's Mahagathbandhan government will start the Caste-based census in the state from today (Saturday, January 7, 2023). The enumeration exercise will be conducted in two phases; in the first phase, all households in the state will be counted, while in the second phase, data on people of all castes, sub-castes, and religions will be collected.

While the first phase began today and will continue till January 21, the second phase of the Bihar government's caste-based census will begin in March and the collection of data will be completed in May.

Hailing the exercise, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said that the caste-based census will benefit all sections of society while asserting that the purpose of this exercise is to carry out developmental work for the underprivileged.

"The caste-based headcount will be beneficial for all... It will enable the government to work for the development of various sections of the society, including those who are deprived. After completion of the enumeration exercise..., the final report will be sent to Centre also," Nitish Kumar, as quoted by PTI, said.

"The exercise is basically 'Jaati Aadharit Ganana'. People belonging to every religion and caste will be covered during the exercise. Proper training has been imparted to officials who are involved in the process of conducting the caste-based headcount," the chief minister added.

Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav also hailed the exercise and attacked the BJP calling the party anti-poor who don’t want to see the caste-based census. “Caste-based survey will start in Bihar from today. It will give us scientific data so that budget and social welfare schemes can be made accordingly. BJP is anti-poor. They don't want this to happen,” Tejashwi Yadav, as quoted by ANI, said.

The financial situation of every person will also be recorded by enumerators, whose training officially started on December 15. The enumeration exercise will be completed by May 2023. The exercise was initially planned to be finished by February 2023. The state government will spend Rs 500 crore from its contingency fund. The nodal authority for the survey is the general administration department.

