Bihar Cabinet Expansion: Health, Urban Housing For Tejashwi As RJD Gets Lion's Share; Nitish Retains Home

Bihar Governor Phagu Chauhan administers the oath to Congress MLA Afaqe Alam, RJD MLAs Tej Pratap Yadav and Alok Mehta, JDU MLA Bijendra Yadav and Vijay Choudhry as Bihar Cabinet ministers. (ANI Photo)

Thirty-one legislators, including Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Prasad Yadav's brother Tej Pratap Yadav, were sworn in on Tuesday as part of Bihar's new cabinet under Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. As anticipated, the RJD, the single largest party in the state, has secured the lion's share of the ministerial berths.

Among the ministers who took oath on Tuesday, 16 were from RJD, 11 from Nitish Kumar's JD(U), two from the Congress, and one from Jitan Ram Manjhi's Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) and an Independent MLA. The new Ministers were administered the oath of office and secrecy by Bihar Governor Phagu Chauhan at Raj Bhavan in Patna.

Portfolios:

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar retained the all-important home department, giving him direct control over the state police. Kumar has also kept with himself general administration, cabinet secretariat, election and “any other departments not assigned to others”.

Deputy CM Tejashwi Prasad Yadav has got key portfolios like health, road construction, urban housing and development and rural works. Yadav's elder brother Tej Pratap Yadav has been given environment, forestry and climate change.

Besides the CM and the deputy CM, only Vijay Kumar Chaudhary (finance, commercial tax and parliamentary affairs) and Bijendra Yadav (power and planning and development) have got more than one portfolios.

List of ministers inducted into the new cabinet:

Nitish Kumar (JDU) – Chief Minister

Tejashwi Yadav (RJD) – Deputy CM

JD(U) Ministers:

Vijay Kumar Chaudhary

Bijendra Yadav

Shravan Kumar

Ashok Choudhary

Leshi Singh

Sanjay Jha

Madan Sahni

Sheela Kumari

Sunil Kumar

Mohd Zama Khan

Jayant Raj

RJD Ministers:

Tej Pratap Yadav

Alok Mehta

Surendra Prasad Yadav

Ramanand Yadav

Kumar Sarvajeet

Lalit Yadav

Samir Kumar Mahaseth

Chandrashekhar

Jitendra Kumar Rai

Anita Devi

Sudhakar Singh

Md Israil Mansuri

Surendra Ram

Kartikeya Singh

Shahnawaz Alam

Shamim Ahmed

Congress, HAM And Independents:

Afaque Alam (Congress)

Murari Gautam (Congress)

Santosh Kumar Suman (HAM)

Sumit Kumar Singh (Independent)

Nitish Kumar had broken away from the BJP and formed a government with the RJD and other parties earlier this month. The Chief Minister and his deputy - RJD's Tejashwi Yadav - took oath on August 10.

The Bihar Grand Alliance has a combined strength of 163. Its effective strength climbed to 164 after Independent MLA Sumit Kumar Singh extended its support to Nitish Kumar. The new government is likely to prove the majority in the Bihar assembly on August 24.