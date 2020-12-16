The decision was taken at the first meeting of the cabinet chaired by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar since the allocation of portfolios last month.

Patna | Jagran News Desk: In a major step towards fulfilling its poll promises, chief minister Nitish Kumar-led Bihar government on Tuesday gave its nod to inoculate the entire population of the state with the coronavirus vaccine for free. The decision was taken at the first meeting of the cabinet chaired by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar since the allocation of portfolios last month.

In another major decision, in line with its poll promise, the cabinet also approved a proposal of generating 20 lakh jobs in government and private sectors by establishing a separate department for skill development and setting up of "mega skill centres" and "tool rooms" across all 38 districts.

The cabinet gave its go-ahead for implementation of "Saat Nishchay Part-2", the second part of seven resolves of the chief minister, elucidating his blueprint for governance taking off from the work completed in the previous tenure.

Free corona vaccine is one of the many components of the seventh resolve "sabke liye atirikt swasthy suvidha" (better health amenities for all). Other points covered under the seven resolves 2 include up-gradation of educational institutions and economic empowerment of the youth.

Notably, free corona vaccine in the state was also promised by the BJP in its manifesto for the recent assembly elections which was released here by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. The BJP is a partner in the ruling NDA in the state.

Scheme for the social and economic empowerment of women, including a fixed grant of Rs 50,000 will be given to unmarried graduate women, while those who have only completed school will get Rs 25,000. was also covered in the Saat Nischay Part 2.

A scheme will be launched under which women will be given interest-free loans up to Rs 5 Lakh to become entrepreneurs. Apart from it, rural development with a focus on better waste management, increased use of solar energy and upgraded fisheries and animal husbandry besides urban rejuvenation are also covered under the seven resolves.

Urban rejuvenation has also been given due importance with the establishment of "stormwater drainage" proposed in all cities in towns so as to prevent massive waterlogging crises like the one experienced by the state capital a year ago.

Posted By: Talib Khan