Bihar Bypoll Result 2022: RJD Retains Mokama, BJP Wins Lalu Yadav's Home District Gopalganj

RJD IN Bihar retained its seat in Mokama with Neelam Devi securing a win in the constituency previously held by her husband Anant Singh. In Gopalganj, BJP candidate Kusum Devi won a close contest with RJD's Mohan Gupta as the two 70,032 and 68,243 votes, respectively.

This was the first electoral contest held in Bihar after Chief Minister Nitish Kumar switched alliances in the state. In August this year, Kumar broke away from the BJP-led NDA and joined hands with old foes-turned-allies RJD, Congress and the Left. These bypolls were a test for the 'mahagathbandhan' government in the state, where Tejashwi Yadav's RJD came face-to-face with BJP.

BJP's Gopalganj candidate, Kusum Devi, is the wife of former MLA Subhash Singh whose death necessitated the bye-election. The bypolls in Gopalganj was a matter of prestige for RJD as it is the home district of party chief Lalu Prasad.

The Mokama seat was vacated after Anant Singh's disqualification over a corruption case. His wife Neelam Devi was up against the BJP's Sonam Devi, who is the wife of strongman Lalan Singh.

After securing a win, Neelam Devi said, "My victory was certain. I had already said there's nobody else in my contest. It was just a formality."

"Mokama is the land of Parshuram, people won't get lured. Vidhayak ji (Anant Singh) served people. They're giving the result now," she was quoted as saying by ANI.

Since 2005, Mokama has been the stronghold of Anant Singh, who has won the seat twice as a candidate of Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal (United). Previously left to allies, the Mokama seat saw BJP contest for the first time.