New Delhi | Jagran News DesK: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Shahnawaz Hussain has tested positive for coronavirus infection. The former union minister took to twitter to inform about his health status and said he has contracted the illness while urging all those who came in his close contact in last few days to take the test.

"I had come in contact with few people who tested positive for Covid 19. I got myself tested today & my report has come positive. Request all who came in contact with me in last few days, kindly get yourself tested according to Govt guidelines" Hussain tweeted.

The minister also said he has got himself admitted to AIIMS Trauma Centre, adding that there is nothing to worry about. Hussain's Covid diagnosis came two days after he addressed multiple rallies in poll-bound Bihar.

The BJP leader had canvassed for NDA candidates in Forbesganj, Narpatganj, Purnia Sadar and Katihar and was joined by Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi at the rallies.

Earlier, the Election Commission of India (ECI) took strong objection to political parties and candidates flouting its Covid-19 guidelines. The poll body said that it got to know about public meetings where huge crowd assembled in utter violation of social distancing norms. And the leaders addressing these meetings, the commission said, did that without wearing masks.

Posted By: Rakesh Kumar Jha