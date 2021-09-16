Barauni Refinery Blast: One of the officials of the plant suspects that the explosion occurred due to a technical fault, reported Dainik Jagran.

Patna | Jagran News Desk: At 15 people were injured on Thursday morning after a blast occured at the Heater Unit AVU1 at the IOCL Barauni Refinery in Bihar's Begusarai district. Officials, quoted by Dainik Jagran, have said that one of the people who were injured in the blast is critical while adding that all 15 are getting treatment at a private hospital.

Shukla Mistry, one of the officials of the Barauni Refinery, has told Dainik Jagran that the blast did not cause any financial loss to the firm. However, Shukla said that a probe will be launched to find out the cause of the blast.

Throwing light on the incident, Shukla said that the plant was shut for nearly a month, but operations were resumed on Tuesday. He suspects that the blast occurred due to a technical fault, reported Dainik Jagran.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma