Patna | Jagran News Desk: Thousands of people on Friday blocked roads in Bihar's Patna on following a bandh was called by several student organisations against the alleged "irregularities" in the Railway Recruitment Board's examination process. The bandh has been backed by all Mahagathbandhan parties and NDA allies Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) and Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP).

Here are the latest updates from the big story:

- The bandh has been called several students' organisations, including the All India Students Association (AISA). They are protesting against the alleged irregularities in the Railway Recruitment Board's Non-Technical Popular Categories (RRB-NTPC) exam 2021.

- The protests had started on Republic Day. The students are irked over the government's decision to conduct two computer-based tests (CBT) for the RRB Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC).

- On January 14, results for the CBT-I for Group-D jobs were declared. However, the students claimed that this criterion was not mentioned in the RRB notice in 2019 which had mentioned about only one exam.

Bihar: Protesters block roads in Patna in support of bandh called by various political parties over alleged discrepancies in RRB NTPC results pic.twitter.com/BKXMH3Kaxl — ANI (@ANI) January 28, 2022

- However, the Railway Ministry has assured the students that their key demands will be met and constituted a five-member committee to address the issue followed by submitting the reports in a time-bound manner.

- However, the students have said that the committee formed by the Railways is a "conspiracy" to postpone the matter till the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections 2022.

- "There is no doubt on the questions being raised by the candidates. This massive movement of student youth, who are facing extreme unemployment, has arisen at a time when there is an election in UP. Under the pressure of this, this proposal of the Government and Railways has come and a conspiracy is being hatched to postpone the matter till the elections," said AISA General Secretary Sandeep Saurav, as reported by news agency ANI.

- Meanwhile, all Mahagathbandhan parties in Bihar have decided to support the shutdown. "Bihar has the most number of young people in the country and has the highest unemployment rate. Students are being cheated by the Central as well as Bihar governments," said RJD, Congress, CPI and CPI(M) in a joint statement.

- NDA allies HAM (Secular) and VIP have also supported the bandh.

