New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: An Army officer from Danapur, Patna has been arrested by Bihar ATS for giving intelligence information to a Pakistani woman. The officer was accused of giving field information to a woman from the neighbouring country over the phone by the Intelligence Bureau.

The accused officer is identified as Janardan Prasad Singh, a resident of Nalanda Bihar. He serves in Army and has a medical background. The jawan was posted in Pune, Maharashtra.

As per, the officer also shared some confidential documents.The arrested officer has confessed his crime in the preliminary interrogation. However, officials are yet to confirm the matter. The two used to converse and share information on mobile.

Bihar ATS arrested the jawan on Sunday after receiving inputs from IB two days before Chhath. Th arrested army personnel currently is being investigated at the Khagaul Police Station in Patna.

And if sources are to be believed, the accused has admitted all the allegations and confirmed that he used to share information with the Pakistani Women. The accused and the woman had a friendship of two years. They met in Jodhpur, Rajasthan. The woman in the matter has been identified as the staff of the Navy's medical team in India.





Posted By: Ashita Singh