New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Days after parting ways with the JD (U))-led allaince in Bihar, the Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) has released a list of 42 candidates for the upcoming Bihar Assembly Polls. The Chirag Paswan-led party has given tickets to three former BJP leaders who had recently joined the party. Rameshwar Chaurasia, Usha Vidyarthi and Rajendra Singh will contest elections from Sasaram, Paliganj and Dinara constituencies respectively.

Singh, a former BJP vice president, joined the LJP on Tuesday while two more senior leaders Usha Vidyarthi and Rameshwar Chaurasia joined the party on Wednesday. Sitting BJP MLA Ravindra Yadav from Jhajha also joined the LJP along with several other party rebels who have been denied tickets.

Earlier on Wednesday, Janata Dal-United (JD-U) released a list of 115 candidates, including 19 women, for the October-November Assembly elections. The list, released by senior party leader Vashistha Narayan Singh, also contains the name of Chandrika Rai, the former father-in-law of Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tej Pratap Yadav, who will contest the election from Parsa seat in Vaishali district. Rai had joined the JD-U recently.

JDU has been allotted 122 seats and BJP has got 121 seats for Bihar Assembly polls. JDU has given seven seats to Jitan Ram Manjhi-led HAM from its 122 seats while the BJP has given 11 seats to Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) from its share of 121 seats. Elections to the 243-seat Bihar Assembly will be held in three phases--October 28, November 3, and 7, and the counting of votes will take place on November 10.

Posted By: Rakesh Kumar Jha