New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Former Bihar DGP Gupteshwar Pandey’s quest to contest Bihar assembly elections have gone downhill at least for this season as his name was missing from the list of 115 candidates released by Janata Dal United on Tuesday. Pandey, who took voluntary retirement to join Nitish Kumar’s party, was expecting a ticket from Buxar, his hometown but the assembly seat has gone to ally BJP. The Saffron party has fielded Parshuram Chaturvedi from the constituency.

Pandey, a 1987 batch IPS officer, was involved in the investigation of actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death by suicide in Mumbai. He had recently been in the headlines for his stout defence of the Nitish Kumar administration when it was under attack from the Shiv Sena-led government in Maharashtra over Bihar Police's probe into the death of Rajput. In one of the remarks on the controversial issue, Pandey mocked Rajput's girlfriend and actor Rhea Chakraborty saying she did not have the "auqaat" (stature) to question CM Nitish Kumar.

The JD (U) list, released by senior party leader Vashistha Narayan Singh, included 19 women. It also contains the name of Chandrika Rai, the former father-in-law of Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tej Pratap Yadav, who will contest the election from Parsa seat in Vaishali district. Rai had joined the JD-U recently.

According to the seat-sharing formula with the BJP, the JD-U was allotted 122 out of the total 243 seats, but has given seven seats to the Hindustani Awam Morcha led by former Chief Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi.

As Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is a Member of the Legislative Council, he will not contest the election. Meanwhile, the RJD has also released its list of 42 candidates for first phase of the election. It included Anant Singh, a strongman of central Bihar, who will contest from the Mokama seat.

(with IANS inputs)

Posted By: Rakesh Kumar Jha