By ANI
Sun, 20 Nov 2022 11:53 PM IST | Source: REUTERS
Bihar: 7 Children Dead, Several Feared Injured After Truck Rams Into Roadside Settlement

At least seven children were dead and several others feared to be injured in a tragic road accident in the Mehnar area of Vaishali, Bihar, said police on Sunday.

The accident occurred after a truck rammed into a roadside settlement resulting in devastating consequences.

President Droupadi Murmu expressed her condolences to the families who lost family members in the road accident that killed several people, including children.


Prime Minister Narendra Modi also expressed his condolences to the bereaved families. He also announced an ex-gratia payment of Rs. 2 lakh from the PMNRF to the kin of each deceased.

"The accident in Vaishali, Bihar is saddening. Condolences to the bereaved families. May the injured recover soon. An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000," tweeted PMO.

