New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: India's coronavirus tally on Friday crossed the grim mark of 20 lakh cases after the country reported the biggest single-day spike of 62,537 new COVID-19 cases, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, adding that 886 fatalities were reported during the same period. This is also the eighth consecutive day that COVID-19 cases have increased by more than 50,000.

According to the information available at the Health Ministry Website, the coronavirus has affected 20,27,075 lakh people and claimed 41,585 taking the fatality rate to 2.07 per cent which is the lowest in the world. The active number of coronavirus cases stands at 6,07,384 while 13,78,105 have recovered from the infection and discharged from hospital, taking the recovery rate to 67.62 per cent which is the highest in the world.

India had reported its first coronavirus case on January 30 while the grim mark of one million coronavirus cases was crossed on July 17. Now in just 20 days, the country has reported one million new coronavirus cases, taking the count above 20 lakh. India is also the third worst-hit country in the world after the US and Brazil. However, India's low mortality rate is a hope for the country against the deadly pathogen.

Meanwhile, the Centre has maintained that the country is in a better position than other nations, citing the low mortality rate and high recovery rate in India. The Centre has stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities. "Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research," the Health Ministry website said, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.

However, Congress' Rahul Gandhi has slammed the Modi government over its response to the pandemic, saying the country's COVID-19 tally has crossed the 20 lakh-mark and the Narendra Modi government is "missing". "The 20 lakh-mark has been crossed, the Modi government is missing," Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi, which was in a rhyme.

Here's the state-wise report on coronavirus pandemic in India:

Name of State/UT Active Cases Cured/Discharged/Migrated Deaths Total Cumulative Cumulative Andaman and Nicobar Islands 687 326 14 Andhra Pradesh 80426 104354 1681 Arunachal Pradesh 642 1210 3 Assam 14432 35892 121 Bihar 22001 42414 355 Chandigarh 535 715 20 Chhattisgarh 2465 7871 71 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 404 960 2 Delhi 10072 126116 4044 Goa 2072 5287 64 Gujarat 14680 49433 2556 Haryana 6133 31960 455 Himachal Pradesh 1140 1762 14 Jammu and Kashmir 7285 15244 426 Jharkhand 9049 5703 136 Karnataka 73966 74679 2804 Kerala 11524 17533 94 Ladakh 421 1164 7 Madhya Pradesh 8741 26064 929 Maharashtra 146268 305521 16476 Manipur 1224 1862 7 Meghalaya 594 330 5 Mizoram 251 286 0 Nagaland 1807 685 6 Odisha 13055 25738 225 Puducherry 1700 2668 65 Punjab 6422 12943 491 Rajasthan 12678 33849 745 Sikkim 496 303 1 Tamil Nadu 54184 214815 4461 Telengana 20358 52103 589 Tripura 1901 3793 31 Uttarakhand 2923 5233 98 Uttar Pradesh 41973 60558 1857 West Bengal 22992 58962 1846 Total 595501 1328336 40699

(The above information has been taken from the official website of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare)

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma