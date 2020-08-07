Biggest single-day spike of over 62,000 new COVID-19 cases take India's tally past 20 lakh; death toll tops 41,000
New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: India's coronavirus tally on Friday crossed the grim mark of 20 lakh cases after the country reported the biggest single-day spike of 62,537 new COVID-19 cases, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, adding that 886 fatalities were reported during the same period. This is also the eighth consecutive day that COVID-19 cases have increased by more than 50,000.
According to the information available at the Health Ministry Website, the coronavirus has affected 20,27,075 lakh people and claimed 41,585 taking the fatality rate to 2.07 per cent which is the lowest in the world. The active number of coronavirus cases stands at 6,07,384 while 13,78,105 have recovered from the infection and discharged from hospital, taking the recovery rate to 67.62 per cent which is the highest in the world.
India had reported its first coronavirus case on January 30 while the grim mark of one million coronavirus cases was crossed on July 17. Now in just 20 days, the country has reported one million new coronavirus cases, taking the count above 20 lakh. India is also the third worst-hit country in the world after the US and Brazil. However, India's low mortality rate is a hope for the country against the deadly pathogen.
Meanwhile, the Centre has maintained that the country is in a better position than other nations, citing the low mortality rate and high recovery rate in India. The Centre has stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities. "Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research," the Health Ministry website said, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.
However, Congress' Rahul Gandhi has slammed the Modi government over its response to the pandemic, saying the country's COVID-19 tally has crossed the 20 lakh-mark and the Narendra Modi government is "missing". "The 20 lakh-mark has been crossed, the Modi government is missing," Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi, which was in a rhyme.
Here's the state-wise report on coronavirus pandemic in India:
|Name of State/UT
|Active Cases
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated
|Deaths
|Total
|Cumulative
|Cumulative
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|687
|326
|14
|Andhra Pradesh
|80426
|104354
|1681
|Arunachal Pradesh
|642
|1210
|3
|Assam
|14432
|35892
|121
|Bihar
|22001
|42414
|355
|Chandigarh
|535
|715
|20
|Chhattisgarh
|2465
|7871
|71
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|404
|960
|2
|Delhi
|10072
|126116
|4044
|Goa
|2072
|5287
|64
|Gujarat
|14680
|49433
|2556
|Haryana
|6133
|31960
|455
|Himachal Pradesh
|1140
|1762
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|7285
|15244
|426
|Jharkhand
|9049
|5703
|136
|Karnataka
|73966
|74679
|2804
|Kerala
|11524
|17533
|94
|Ladakh
|421
|1164
|7
|Madhya Pradesh
|8741
|26064
|929
|Maharashtra
|146268
|305521
|16476
|Manipur
|1224
|1862
|7
|Meghalaya
|594
|330
|5
|Mizoram
|251
|286
|0
|Nagaland
|1807
|685
|6
|Odisha
|13055
|25738
|225
|Puducherry
|1700
|2668
|65
|Punjab
|6422
|12943
|491
|Rajasthan
|12678
|33849
|745
|Sikkim
|496
|303
|1
|Tamil Nadu
|54184
|214815
|4461
|Telengana
|20358
|52103
|589
|Tripura
|1901
|3793
|31
|Uttarakhand
|2923
|5233
|98
|Uttar Pradesh
|41973
|60558
|1857
|West Bengal
|22992
|58962
|1846
|Total
|595501
|1328336
|40699
(The above information has been taken from the official website of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare)
