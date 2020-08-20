With nearly 70,000 coronavirus cases during the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 tally on Thursday crossed the grim mark of 28 lakh.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: With nearly 70,000 coronavirus cases during the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 tally on Thursday crossed the grim mark of 28 lakh, said the Union Health Ministry. According to the information provided by the Health Ministry, 69,652 cases and 977 fatalities were reported in India since Wednesday, taking the country's tally 28,36,926 while the death toll climbed to 53,866.

As per the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare data, India's recovery rate stands at 71.83 per cent, one of the best in the world, as 20,37,870 have recovered from the deadly pathogen and discharged from hospitals. On the other hand, the country's fatality rate is 1.86 per cent, which is the lowest in the world. The active number of coronavirus cases in India is 6,76,514.

Here's the state-wise report on coronavirus pandemic in India:

Name of State/UT Active Cases Cured/Discharged/Migrated Deaths Total Cumulative Cumulative Andaman and Nicobar Islands 1078 1421 30 Andhra Pradesh 85130 218311 2820 Arunachal Pradesh 921 1949 5 Assam 23704 58294 203 Bihar 28692 80330 476 Chandigarh 1032 1243 30 Chhattisgarh 5828 10847 158 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 425 1524 2 Delhi 11068 139447 4226 Goa 3861 8356 116 Gujarat 14279 63703 2820 Haryana 7081 41298 557 Himachal Pradesh 1293 2923 19 Jammu and Kashmir 6879 21886 561 Jharkhand 8708 15507 262 Karnataka 79798 156949 4201 Kerala 16333 31390 175 Ladakh 598 1395 17 Madhya Pradesh 10521 35713 1141 Maharashtra 156920 437870 20687 Manipur 1958 2789 18 Meghalaya 766 685 6 Mizoram 481 379 0 Nagaland 1848 1664 8 Odisha 18856 45315 362 Puducherry 3364 4909 123 Punjab 11740 21762 898 Rajasthan 14119 48960 898 Sikkim 450 755 2 Tamil Nadu 53860 289787 6007 Telengana 20990 73991 719 Tripura 2083 5497 65 Uttarakhand 4073 8724 164 Uttar Pradesh 50242 109607 2585 West Bengal 27535 92690 2528 Total 676514 2037870 52889

(The information mentioned above has been taken from the official website of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare)

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma