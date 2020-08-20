Biggest single-day spike of nearly 70,000 new COVID-19 cases take India's tally to 28.36 lakh; death toll nears 54,000
New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: With nearly 70,000 coronavirus cases during the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 tally on Thursday crossed the grim mark of 28 lakh, said the Union Health Ministry. According to the information provided by the Health Ministry, 69,652 cases and 977 fatalities were reported in India since Wednesday, taking the country's tally 28,36,926 while the death toll climbed to 53,866.
As per the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare data, India's recovery rate stands at 71.83 per cent, one of the best in the world, as 20,37,870 have recovered from the deadly pathogen and discharged from hospitals. On the other hand, the country's fatality rate is 1.86 per cent, which is the lowest in the world. The active number of coronavirus cases in India is 6,76,514.
Here's the state-wise report on coronavirus pandemic in India:
|Name of State/UT
|Active Cases
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated
|Deaths
|Total
|Cumulative
|Cumulative
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|1078
|1421
|30
|Andhra Pradesh
|85130
|218311
|2820
|Arunachal Pradesh
|921
|1949
|5
|Assam
|23704
|58294
|203
|Bihar
|28692
|80330
|476
|Chandigarh
|1032
|1243
|30
|Chhattisgarh
|5828
|10847
|158
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|425
|1524
|2
|Delhi
|11068
|139447
|4226
|Goa
|3861
|8356
|116
|Gujarat
|14279
|63703
|2820
|Haryana
|7081
|41298
|557
|Himachal Pradesh
|1293
|2923
|19
|Jammu and Kashmir
|6879
|21886
|561
|Jharkhand
|8708
|15507
|262
|Karnataka
|79798
|156949
|4201
|Kerala
|16333
|31390
|175
|Ladakh
|598
|1395
|17
|Madhya Pradesh
|10521
|35713
|1141
|Maharashtra
|156920
|437870
|20687
|Manipur
|1958
|2789
|18
|Meghalaya
|766
|685
|6
|Mizoram
|481
|379
|0
|Nagaland
|1848
|1664
|8
|Odisha
|18856
|45315
|362
|Puducherry
|3364
|4909
|123
|Punjab
|11740
|21762
|898
|Rajasthan
|14119
|48960
|898
|Sikkim
|450
|755
|2
|Tamil Nadu
|53860
|289787
|6007
|Telengana
|20990
|73991
|719
|Tripura
|2083
|5497
|65
|Uttarakhand
|4073
|8724
|164
|Uttar Pradesh
|50242
|109607
|2585
|West Bengal
|27535
|92690
|2528
|Total
|676514
|2037870
|52889
(The information mentioned above has been taken from the official website of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare)
Posted By: Aalok Sensharma