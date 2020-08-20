New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: With nearly 70,000 coronavirus cases during the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 tally on Thursday crossed the grim mark of 28 lakh, said the Union Health Ministry. According to the information provided by the Health Ministry, 69,652 cases and 977 fatalities were reported in India since Wednesday, taking the country's tally 28,36,926 while the death toll climbed to 53,866. 

As per the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare data, India's recovery rate stands at 71.83 per cent, one of the best in the world, as 20,37,870 have recovered from the deadly pathogen and discharged from hospitals. On the other hand, the country's fatality rate is 1.86 per cent, which is the lowest in the world. The active number of coronavirus cases in India is 6,76,514. 

Here's the state-wise report on coronavirus pandemic in India:

Name of State/UT Active Cases Cured/Discharged/Migrated Deaths
Total Cumulative Cumulative
Andaman and Nicobar Islands 1078 1421 30
Andhra Pradesh 85130 218311 2820
Arunachal Pradesh 921 1949 5
Assam 23704 58294 203
Bihar 28692 80330 476
Chandigarh 1032 1243 30
Chhattisgarh 5828 10847 158
Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 425 1524 2
Delhi 11068 139447 4226
Goa 3861 8356 116
Gujarat 14279 63703 2820
Haryana 7081 41298 557
Himachal Pradesh 1293 2923 19
Jammu and Kashmir 6879 21886 561
Jharkhand 8708 15507 262
Karnataka 79798 156949 4201
Kerala 16333 31390 175
Ladakh 598 1395 17
Madhya Pradesh 10521 35713 1141
Maharashtra 156920 437870 20687
Manipur 1958 2789 18
Meghalaya 766 685 6
Mizoram 481 379 0
Nagaland 1848 1664 8
Odisha 18856 45315 362
Puducherry 3364 4909 123
Punjab 11740 21762 898
Rajasthan 14119 48960 898
Sikkim 450 755 2
Tamil Nadu 53860 289787 6007
Telengana 20990 73991 719
Tripura 2083 5497 65
Uttarakhand 4073 8724 164
Uttar Pradesh 50242 109607 2585
West Bengal 27535 92690 2528
Total 676514 2037870 52889

(The information mentioned above has been taken from the official website of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare) 

