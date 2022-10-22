'Biggest Crisis Of 100 Years Can't Go Away In 100 Days', Says PM Modi At 'Rojgar Mela' Launch

PRIME Minister Narendra Modi On Saturday launched the 'Rojgar Mela', a recruitment drive for 10 lakh personnel and termed it as an "important milestone in government's efforts for employment, self-employment in last 8 years".

Referring to the global economic crisis, the prime minister asserted that "side effects of the biggest crisis of 100 years can not just go away in 100 days".

"India is today 5th largest economy in the world. In the last 8 years, we have jumped to the 5th position from the 10th position. It is true that many big economies of the world are struggling with inflation, unemployment and side effects of the biggest crisis in 100 years cannot just go away in 100 days," PM Modi said after launching the mega recruitment drive, Rojgar Mela.

Prime Minister said about 70 per cent of the beneficiaries of PM MUDRA Yojana are women. He also added that eight crore women have joined self-help groups that are financially supported by the government in the recent eight years.

PM Modi also handed over appointment letters to 75,000 newly inducted appointees. "This is a significant step forward towards fulfilling the continuous commitment of the Prime Minister to providing job opportunities for the youth and ensuring the welfare of citizens," the PMO said in a release.

These recruitments are being done in mission mode by Ministries and Departments either by themselves or through recruiting agencies such as UPSC, SSC, and Railway Recruitment Board.

Meanwhile, Congress termed the government's 'Rozgar Mela' as "eventbaazi" and asked when would the promised 16 crore jobs be provided to the youth of the country. Taking to Twitter, Congress general secretary Randeep Surjewala said, "At least, the 'jumla king' was forced to admit that unemployment is the biggest problem the country and the youth face," he said in a tweet in Hindi, terming it as the biggest achievement of the Bharat Jodo Yatra. "No Eventbaazi, provide employment.”