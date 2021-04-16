Nirav Modi Extradition to India: In February, a UK court had ruled that Modi can be extradited to Mumbai while observing that there is no evidence to suggest he would not receive a fair trial in India.

London (United Kingdom) | Jagran News Desk: In a big win for Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led NDA government, the United Kingdom (UK) on Friday approved the extradition of fugitive diamantaire Nirav Modi, who is wanted in Rs 14,000 Punjab National Bank (PNB) scam, said a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) official, as reported by news agency ANI.

In February, a UK court had ruled that Modi can be extradited to Mumbai while observing that there is no evidence to suggest he would not receive a fair trial in India. During the hearing, the court had observed that Modi will be provided "sufficient security" at Barrack number 12 in Mumbai's Arthur Road prison. It had also dismissed the 49-year-old's "mental health concerns".

"I do not accept that Nirav Modi was involved in legitimate business. I find no genuine transactions and believe there is a process of dishonesty," the judge had ruled.

Nirav Modi was arrested on an extradition warrant on March 19, 2019, and had appeared via videolink from Wandsworth Prison for a series of court hearings in the extradition case. His multiple attempts at seeking bail have been repeatedly turned down, both at the Magistrates' and High Court level, as he was deemed a flight risk.

Nirav Modi is the subject of two sets of criminal proceedings, with the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) case relating to a large-scale fraud upon PNB through the fraudulent obtaining of letters of undertaking (LoUs) or loan agreements, and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) case relating to the laundering of the proceeds of that fraud.

He also faces two additional charges of "causing the disappearance of evidence" and intimidating witnesses or "criminal intimidation to cause death", which were added on to the CBI case.

