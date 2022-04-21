Baramulla | Jagran News Desk: Top Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) commander Yousuf Kantroo, who was involved in the killing of several security force personnel and civilians, was among two terrorists killed in an encounter in the Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, police said. Three soldiers were injured in the initial exchange of fire between the two sides, they said.

Based on specific inputs about the presence of terrorists in Malwah area of Baramulla in north Kashmir, security forces launched a cordon and search operation there, a police official said. The search operation turned into an encounter after the terrorists fired upon the forces, who retaliated. Incriminating materials, including arms and ammunition, have been recovered from the terrorists, police said.

"Top LeT terrorist commander Yousuf Kantroo has been killed in the Baramulla encounter," Inspector General of Police, Kashmir zone, Vijay Kumar said, adding, "Kantroo was also involved in the recent killing of a special police officer and his brother, a soldier and a civilian in Budgam district." The IGP said Kantroo had also killed BDC Chairman Sardar Bhupinder Singh in September 2020 in Khag area of Budgam district.

"Baramulla Encounter Update: 02 terrorist of proscribed terror outfit LeT killed. Incriminating materials including arms and ammunition recovered. Operation in progress," Kashmir Zone Police tweeted. Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Kashmir, Vijay Kumar termed it a big success.

Three soldiers and one civilian received minor injuries in the encounter. The encounter took place in Malwa area of Pariswani in the Baramulla district. An encounter had broken out between security forces and terrorists in the early hours of Thursday. Budgam Police and Army are involved in the operation, police said.

"Exact location of the encounter is Malwa. In the initial exchange of fire, three soldiers and a civilian received minor injuries. Operation in progress. Further details shall follow," Kumar said in another tweet.

The encounter erupted after a joint team of the police and security forces cordoned off the area and launched a search operation on the basis of specific information about the presence of terrorists. As the security forces zeroed in on the spot where terrorists were hiding, they came under a heavy volume of fire.



(With Agency Inputs)

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan