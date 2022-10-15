Big Jolt For TRS, Ex-MP Narsaiah Goud Likely To Join BJP; Says ‘Meeting CM Tougher Than Forming Telangana’

SENIOR leader and former member of parliament, Boora Narsaiah Goud of the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi, has quit the party ahead of the Munugode bypoll that is scheduled to be on November 3. This is a setback for the political party as it is expected that Goud will join the Bharatiya Janata Party soon.

In a three-page letter addressed to TRS president and Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao(KCR), Boora said that meeting him even for a few minutes to bring to his notice the problems faced by the people had become more difficult. He claimed that meeting KCR was tougher than securing a separate Telangana state.

Despite being a successful doctor, Goud claimed that he had joined the fight for a separate Telangana state in 2009. However, recent events involving the Munugode bypoll had led him to believe that the party no longer required him.

Goud blamed internal strife inside the TRS for his narrow defeat in the 2019 legislative elections and claimed he was repeatedly humiliated as a result.

He claimed that although he was appreciative of the chance to run for office and serve the public, he was giving up because he did not want to be treated like a "slave."

Goud continued by saying that while it didn't matter that he wasn't given the chance to run in the upcoming bypoll, he disagreed with denying a member of a lower caste the chance. He claimed that neither the selection of the candidate nor the invitation to the local gatherings were made with him in mind.

Goud is a member of a community in Munugode that has a sizable number of voters.

After becoming MP in 2014, he previously claimed responsibility for a number of development initiatives in Telangana, including the creation of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) and construction work on the national highway.