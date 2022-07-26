'Big Brother Always Listening': Margaret Alva Alleges Phone Tapping; BJP Says 'Childish Accusations'

Opposition's Vice Presidential candidate Margaret Alva on Tuesday alleged that in new India, conversations between politicians across party lines are being heard by 'Big Brother'. Apparently referring to the current ruling dispensation at the Centre, Alva termed the BJP government at the centre as a 'Big Brother' who is always watching and listening to the conversation of the politicians.

"The fear that 'Big Brother' is always watching and listening permeates all conversations between politicians across party lines in 'new' India. MPs and leaders of parties carry multiple phones, frequently change numbers and talk in hushed whispers when they meet. Fear kills democracy," Alva tweeted today.

The fear that ‘Big Brother’ is always watching & listening permeates all conversations between politicians across party lines in ‘new’ India. MPs & leaders of parties carry multiple phones, frequently change numbers & talk in hushed whispers when they meet. Fear kills democracy. — Margaret Alva (@alva_margaret) July 26, 2022

"Dear BSNL/ MTNL, after speaking to some friends in the BJP today, all calls to my mobile are being diverted and I am unable to make or receive calls. If you restore the phone. I promise not to call any MP from the BJP, TMC or BJD tonight," she had said in a tweet on Monday.

Dear BSNL/ MTNL,



After speaking to some friends in the BJP today, all calls to my mobile are being diverted & I'm unable to make or receive calls. If you restore the phone. I promise not to call any MP from the BJP, TMC or BJD tonight.



❤️



Margaret



Ps. You need my KYC now? pic.twitter.com/Ps9VxlGNnh — Margaret Alva (@alva_margaret) July 25, 2022

However, as per news agency ANI quoting Ministry of Telecom sources, appropriate action has been taken against Alva's complaint and an FIR has also been registered in the matter by BSNL.

Reacting to the allegations, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi described them as childish and said that a senior person like Margaret Alva should not make such allegations. "Why should anybody tap her phone? Let her call anybody, we're confident about what the result of the VP election will be. Why should we do this? These are childish allegations. She's a senior person & she should not make such allegations", Joshi said.

Why should anybody tap her phone? Let her call anybody, we're confident about what the result of the VP election will be. Why should we do this? These are childish allegations. She's a senior person & she should not make such allegations: Union min Pralhad Joshi on Margaret Alva pic.twitter.com/a7MXDdmgZG — ANI (@ANI) July 26, 2022

"Dejected people speak things like that. What is the use of tapping her phone? There are no chances of her victory. People give such statements out of dejection," MoS Home Affairs Ajay Mishra Teni said.

Earlier on July 19, Delhi Police had warned the citizen against a WhatsApp message that misuses MTNL's name and logo. The police said it is another form of KYC scam. The message has MTNL e-KYC Ltd written on top with 'Important Notice' below in brackets.

The image in the message reads: "Dear customer your MTNL SIM Card Aadhaar e-KYC has been suspended. Your SIM card will be blocked immediately." It is followed by a customer care number. There's also an address of CGO Complex with a PIN number and signature of the alleged official to make the message look authentic.

"AND Beware! There is a sharp spike in fraudulent incidents wherein @MTNLOfficial's name & logo are being used to commit cyber fraud. Mobile customers receive WhatsApp messages from miscreants on the pretext of KYC updation to retrieve confidential information," reads the message from Delhi Police on its Twitter handle.

Beware❗️

There is a sharp spike in fraudulent incidents wherein @MTNLOfficial’s name & logo are being used to commit cyber fraud. Mobile customers receive WhatsApp messages from miscreants on the pretext of KYC updation to retrieve confidential information.@DCP_CCC_Delhi pic.twitter.com/j7HFOVCbxZ — Delhi Police (@DelhiPolice) July 19, 2022

The Delhi Police also shared tips for people to be vigilant of such scams asking people not to share their personal information, don't click on unverified links, don't download any apps and MTNL does not carry out KYC verification over WhatsApp.