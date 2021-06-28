In a statement, the DRDO said that the "canisterised" Agni-Prime, which is made up of composite material, is capable of carrying nuclear weapons and has a range between 1,000 and 2,000 kms.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: In a big boost to make the all crucial defence sector "Atmanirbhar", India on Monday successfully carried out the test firing of a new missile of the Agni series. The missile, which will be known as "Agni-Prime", was tested at around 10.55 am off the coast of Odisha.

In a statement, the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) said that the "canisterised" Agni-Prime, which is made up of composite material, is capable of carrying nuclear weapons and has a range between 1,000 and 2,000 kms.

"Various telemetry and radar stations positioned along the eastern coast tracked and monitored the missile. It has followed textbook trajectory, meeting all mission objectives with a high level of accuracy," news agency ANI quoted DRDO officials as saying.

The timing of the testing of Agni-Prime is significant as India maintains its vigilance at borders amid the consistent threats from Pakistan and China. In October and September last year, the DRDO had tested around 12 missile within six weeks, sending a strong message to China and Pakistan.

Talking about the agni missiles, it is an intercontinental range ballistic missiles developed by the DRDO. The Agni-I was developed under the Integrated Guided Missile Development Program (IGMDP) and tested in 1989.

The Agni-II was developed by Advanced Systems Laboratory along with other DRDO laboratories and integrated by the Hyderabad-based Bharat Dynamics Limited.

The first testfiring of the proto type of Agni-II missile was carried out on April 11, 1999. On May 17 2010, the trial of nuclear-capable Agni-II ballistic missile with a range of 2,000 km was conducted by the Special Strategic Command Force (SSCF) from the ITR before it was made operational by the Indian Army.

Meanwhile, Agni-III has an operational range of 3,000 to 5,000 km while Agni-IV and Agni-V can hit targets between 3,500 to 4,000 km and 5,000 to 8,000 km respectively.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma