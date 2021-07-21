The missle, the DRDO said, is "incorporated with state-of-the-art Miniaturised Infrared Imaging Seeker along with advanced avionics".

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: With an aim to make the all crucial defence sector 'Atmanirbhar', the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) on Wednesday successfull tested indigenously developed low weight and fire and forget Man-Portable Anti-Tank Guided Missile (MPATGM).

In a statement, the DRDO said that test met all its objectives, adding that it has been successfully flight-tested for the maximum range. The missle, the DRDO said, is "incorporated with state-of-the-art Miniaturised Infrared Imaging Seeker along with advanced avionics".

"The missile was launched from a man-portable launcher integrated with thermal site and the target was mimicking a tank. The missile hit the target in direct attack mode and destroyed it with precision. The test has validated the minimum range successfully," it said, as reported by news agency ANI.

What is an MPATGM?

The DRDO, along with VEM Technologies Private Limited, is developing the MPATGM, which is a third generate fire-and-forget anti-tank guided missile derived from Nag ATGM. The missile has a length of around 1,300 mm and weighs about 14.5 kg. It also has an advanced imaging infrared (IIR) sensor and integrated avionics.

The DRDO had conducted its first trial on September 15, 2018. A day later, it conducted another successful trial of the missile. On March 13, 2019, the MPATGM was successfully tested in Rajasthan. It was again tested on September 11, 2019, using a man-portable tripod launcher.

The DRDO, meanwhile, has been testing missiles over the past few months in a strong single to China and Pakistan amid the hightened tensions. Last month, it had successfully tested a new missile of the Agni series known as Agni-Prime. It said that Agni-Prime is a new generation advanced variant of the Agni class of missiles.

"It is a canisterised missile with a range capability between 1000 and 2000 kilometres. Various telemetry and radar stations positioned along the eastern coast tracked and monitored the missile. It has followed textbook trajectory, meeting all mission objectives with a high level of accuracy," DRDO officials had said.

