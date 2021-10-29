New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: In a big move to make India's defence sector 'atmanirbhar', the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and the Indian Air Force (IAF) on Friday successfully flight tested an "indigenously" developed Long Range Bomb from an aerial platform.

"The Long Range Bomb, after release from IAF fighter aircraft, guided to a land-based target at a long range with accuracy within specified limits. All the mission objectives have been successfully met," said the DRDO in a statement, as reported by news agency ANI.

This comes two days after the DRDO successfully tested the surface to surface ballistic missile Agni-5 from APJ Abdul Kalam Island in Odisha. In a statement, the Union Defence Ministry said that the missile, which uses a three-stage solid fuelled engine, is capable of striking targets at ranges up to 5,000 kilometres with a very high degree of accuracy.

The Agni-5 has been developed by the DRDO and the Bharat Dynamics Ltd and weighs close to 50,000 kgs. It is 1.75 meters tall with a diameter of 2 metres. It's 1,500 kg warhead will be placed on top of the three-stage rocket boosters that are powered by solid fuel.

Scientists have said that at its fastest, the Indian intercontinental ballistic missile will be 24 times faster than the speed of sound travelling 8.16 kilometres per second, and achieving a high speed of 29,401 kilometres per hour.

It is equipped with a ring laser gyroscope inertial navigation system that works with satellite guidance. It is also capable of hitting its target with pinpoint precision. It can be launched from mobile launchers.

It is programmed in such a way that after reaching the peak of its trajectory, it turns towards the earth to continue its journey to the target with an increased speed, due to the earth's gravitational pull.

(With inputs from agencies)

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma