Big Blow To Nitish Kumar As Five Of Six JD(U) MLAs In Manipur Merge With Ruling BJP

In a contrasting development to earlier media reports, Nitish Kumar's Janta Dal (United) has suffered a major setback in Manipur where five of its six Members of Legislative Assembly (MLAs) switched sides to join the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Earlier, a section of media reported that all 7 MLAs of JD(U) will withdraw their support from the N Biren Singh-led government in Manipur.

As per the statement issued by the Legislative Assembly Secretariat, the Speaker of the Manipur Legislative Assembly is pleased to accept the merger of five JD(U) MLAs with the BJP under the tenth schedule of the Constitution. The MLAs who joined the BJP include, Kh. Joykishan Singh, Ngursanglur Sanate, Md. Achab Uddin, Thangjam Arunkumar and L.M. Khaute. The sixth MLA who did not join the BJP is Md. Nasir.

The Bharatiya Janata Party secured a majority of 32 seats in the 60-member state Assembly in the recently held Assembly elections, results of which were declared on March 10, 2022. With the inclusion of these five MLAs, the strength of the BJP in the Legislative Assembly rises to 37. As per the numbers, the BJP-led coalition in Manipur has 55 seats of the total 60 seats in the Manipur Legislative Assembly. The majority mark is 31.

JDU had extended outside support to the Biren Singh government after the Manipur Assembly Elections earlier this year since the party was part of the NDA at that time. The BJP and JD(U) contested the Manipur Polls separately.

The Opposition Congress has criticised the decision of the JD-U MLAs. Manipur Pradesh Congress spokesperson Ningombam Bupenda Meitei in a tweet said, "5 out of 7 JD (U) MLAs from Manipur merging with BJP is not only unconstitutional, but the act also attracts disqualification under the Constitution of India. There will be a move to High Court to disqualify them. Save Constitution, Save Democracy.

In a big blow to the BJP, Nitish Kumar, earlier this month, parted ways with the saffron brigade ending the NDA alliance rule in Bihar. Kumar, subsequently, resigned from the post of chief minister and joined hands with the opposition party and formed the Mahagathbandhan government with RJD, Congress and other left parties. RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav was sworn in as Nitish Kumar's deputy.