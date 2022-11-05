7 Women Killed, 6 injured After Truck Collides With Auto-rickshaw In Karnataka’s Bidar

AT LEAST seven women were killed while six others were injured after a truck and an auto-rickshaw collided in Karnataka's Bidar on Saturday. The incident took place in the Bemalkheda village. The injured people have shifted to the Bidar Hospital, the Bidar Police, as quoted by news agency ANI said.

The women labourers, who hailed from Budamanahalli village, were returning back to their homes after work. The police further said that the incident has been registered at Bemalkheda police station.

Further information is awaited.