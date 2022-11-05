7 Women Killed, 6 injured After Truck Collides With Auto-rickshaw In Karnataka’s Bidar

The women were returning to their homes after work when the incident took place in Bidar.

By JE News Desk
Sat, 05 Nov 2022 11:27 AM IST
Minute Read
7 Women Killed, 6 injured After Truck Collides With Auto-rickshaw In Karnataka’s Bidar
Women are getting treated in Bidar hospital (Image: ANI)

AT LEAST seven women were killed while six others were injured after a truck and an auto-rickshaw collided in Karnataka's Bidar on Saturday. The incident took place in the Bemalkheda village. The injured people have shifted to the Bidar Hospital, the Bidar Police, as quoted by news agency ANI said.

The women labourers, who hailed from Budamanahalli village, were returning back to their homes after work. The police further said that the incident has been registered at Bemalkheda police station.

Further information is awaited. 

Related Reads
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy.