"A company is making its business to define our politics and as a politician, I don't like that. This is an attack on the democratic structure of the country", Rahul Gandhi said.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday launched a scathing attack on the micro-blogging website Twitter over his account being blocked. Accusing Twitter of "taking sides in political context", Rahul called it an "attack on the democratic structure of the country".

Rahul said that Twitter is making its business to define the politics of the country. "A company is making its business to define our politics and as a politician, I don't like that. This is an attack on the democratic structure of the country. This is not an attack on Rahul Gandhi, this is not simply shutting Rahul Gandhi down," he was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

He further claimed that the democracy of the country is under attack and alleged that the Opposition is not allowed to speak in Parliament.

"Democracy under attack, we're not allowed to speak in Parliament, media is controlled & I thought there was a ray of light where we could put what we thought, on Twitter. That's not the case. Twitter is biased & it's something that listens to what Govt of the day says," he added.

Gandhi claimed that taking sides in a political context will have repercussions for Twitter, as it will breach the idea that the microblogging site is a neutral platform.

"I've 19-20 mn followers, you're denying them the right to an opinion. It's not only patently unfair but also breaching the idea that Twitter is a neutral platform. For investors, it's a very dangerous thing. Taking sides in political context has repercussions for Twitter," he added.

Twitter had blocked the official accounts of the Congress party and its leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, over a post sharing the pictures of the family of the nine-year-old Dalit girl who was raped and murdered last week in Delhi.

On Thursday, clarifying its position regarding blocking accounts of Congress party and several of its leaders, Twitter said its rules are enforced judiciously and impartially for everyone on its service. In a statement, a Twitter spokesperson said the microblogging site it will continue to take proactive action if its rules are violated.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan