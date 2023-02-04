'Biased Against Muslims': Asaduddin Owaisi Slams Assam Govt's Massive Crackdown On Child Marriage

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) Asaduddin Owaisi on Sunday hit out at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led government in Assam and claimed that the state government is biased against Muslims.

Owaisi, hitting out at the Himanta Biswa Sarma government in Assam, said that the state government has not opened many schools in the state in the last six years and that it is a failure on their part.

The AIMIM chief also accused the state government of giving land to landless people in Upper Assam but not doing the same for the people living in Lower Assam.

"What'll happen to girls who were married, who'll take care of them? Assam govt booked 4000 cases, why aren't they opening new schools? BJP's govt in Assam is biased against Muslims. They gave land to landless people in Upper Assam but didn't do same in Lower Assam," the AIMIM chief said as quoted by news agency ANI.

The AIMIM chief has lashed out at the state government at a time when the Assam Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma, said that the government wants to reduce the number of madrassas in the state and start registration of the system.

Addressing a press conference, the Assam CM had earlier said, "We want to reduce the number of Madrasas in the state in the first phase."

"We want to put general education in Madrasas and start a system of registration in Madrasas," he added.

The Assam Director General of Police (DGP), Bhaskar Jyoti Mahant, said that discussions were underway for bringing reforms to madrasas in the state.

"Madrasas are running properly in Assam. Today, we interacted with 68 people running madrasas. Discussions were also held on how to bring about further reforms to madrasas, set rules, and form boards. We also talked about merging small madrasas with bigger ones," he said, as quoted by news agency ANI.