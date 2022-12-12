Bhupendra Patel To Take Oath As Gujarat CM Today, PM Modi To Attend Grand Ceremony

BHARATIYA Janata Party (BJP) leader Bhupendra Patel will take oath as the Chief Minister of Gujarat for a second consecutive time in Gandhinagar on Monday. Patel will be administered the oath as the 18th Chief Minister by Governor Acharya Devvrat at the Helipad Ground near the new Secretariat in Gandhinagar at 2 pm.

According to sources, cited by the news agency ANI, around 20 cabinet ministers will also take oath on the same day, along with Bhupendra Patel. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Chief Ministers of BJP-led states will attend the ceremony.

The BJP gained 156 seats in the 182nd Gujarat Assembly Election, which was held on Thursday, giving them a landslide victory. These are the most seats any party has ever won since the state was formed in 1960.

Last year, on September 13, Patel took the oath of office as Gujarat's 17th chief minister. He was first elected as BJP legislative party leader on September 12, 2021. He began his political journey as a member of Memnagar municipality and got elected as MLA from Ghatlodia constituency (Ahmedabad) in the 2017 Gujarat assembly elections.

He broke his record and won Ghatlodia constituency seat by stagging a margin of 1,91,000 votes in the 2022 election.This overwhelming majority of the BJP in Gujarat depicts the absolute faith of the people in Patel's leadership.

In the 182-member Assembly, the BJP won 156 seats, marking its highest-ever electoral performance in the state. The opposition Congress could manage only 17 seats while Arvind Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party had to be content with just 5 seats.

The BJP and Congress have consistently engaged in a competitive race in Gujarat, but this election was made fascinating by the advent of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). Arvind Kejriwal, the leader of the AAP, worked hard to win over the Gujarati people with promises of free power and water, Rs 1,000 per month for women, and loan forgiveness for farmers. On the other side, Congress also made an effort to win over voters by offering various perks.

The BJP, which has won its seventh straight election in Gujarat, not only improved its best record of 127 seats in 2002-- the first election with Narendra Modi as Chief Minister -- but the Congress' tally of 149 seats in 1985.