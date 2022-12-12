Bhupendra Patel To Take Oath As Gujarat CM, Here’s A List Of Probable Cabinet Ministers

AFTER BJP's 'historic' win in Gujarat, Bhupendra Patel is set to take oath as the Chief Minister for the second consecutive time on Monday. The much-hyped oath ceremony, being held in Gandhinagar, will be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and chief ministers of BJP-led states.

Along with Bhupendra Patel, at least 20 cabinet ministers are also expected to take oath on Sunday and will take charge of their respective departments the next day, news agency ANI reported citing sources.

Here is the list of ministers who are likely to make it to Bhupendra Patel's Cabinet:

Harsh Sanghavi: Sanghavi is an MLA from the Majura seat which comes under state president CR Paatil’s Lok Sabha constituency Navsari. He held the portfolio of Minister of State for Home in the previous Bhupendra Patel government and is the top name among ministers who could make it to the new ministry.

Alpesh Thakor: He belongs to the OBC Thakor community, who grabbed limelight after opposing the Patidar quota agitation headed by Hardik Patel. It is speculated that he may get a junior minister charge.

Kanu Patel: Kanu has been elected from the Sanand constituency of Ahmedabad for the second consecutive time. Home Minister Amit Shah also accompanied him while filing his nomination.

Manisha Vakil: Manisha is a three-term MLA from the reserved Scheduled Caste constituency of Vadodara city. She was the minister of state for women in child development and also the minister of social justice and empowerment in the outgoing government. She is considered a close aide of former Gujarat Chief Minister Anandiben Patel.

Shankar Chaudhary: Chaudhary has won the assembly elections from the Tharad constituency. He belongs to the OBC community of the state and is the chairman of Banas Dairy. He lost the 2017 Gujarat Assembly election from Vav against Congress candidate Geniben Thakor.

Rushikesh Patel: Rushikesh held the health portfolio in the outgoing government. He belongs to the Patidar community from Visnagar of Mehsana of the state. His office was vandalised by protesters in 2015 during the Hardik Patel-led quota agitation.

Sandip Desai: He was the general secretary of the Surat district BJP unit. Being an Anavil Brahmin, he is among the candidates who could make it to the cabinet minister list.

Darshita Shah: A pathologist by profession, Darshita won the Rajkot West seat with a huge margin. She hails from a family of RSS functionaries. She was also elected to the Rajkot Municipal Corporation twice and currently serving as deputy mayor of Rajkot for the second term.

Sanjay Koradiya: He is the former chairman of the standing committee of Junagadh Municipal Corporation. Koradiya made his successful debut by defeating Congress MLA Bhika Joshi from the Junagadh seat. He is also on the list of ministers who could make it to the cabinet.

Vinodbhai Moradiya: Moradiya came in limelight after defeating AAP state president Gopal Italia by a huge margin of 64,627 votes from the Katargam seat. He contested the election from the Katargam constituency in 2017 and won.