Bhupendra Patel To Remain Gujarat CM If BJP Returns To Power, Says Amit Shah

Amit Shah revealed that Bhupendra Patel will continue to hold the chief minister post if they win assembly elections. (Image: Reuters)

Union Home Minister Amit Shah revealed the chief ministerial face for the Gujarat Assembly elections on Monday. The senior BJP leader disclosed to CNN-News18 that incumbent Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel will continue to hold the top seat if BJP gets majority in the upcoming elections.

BJP, which has been in power for 27 years, will be looking to clinch its seventh consecutive victory in Gujarat which is the home state of both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah.

Earlier, the Aam Aadmi Party also revealed their chief ministerial candidate. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who is campaigning since the announcement of assembly polls, said AAP leader Isudan Gadhvi will be appointed as CM in Gujarat if they win the elections.

Earlier in September 2021, Bhupendra Patel replaced Vijay Rupani as chief minister, a move which surprised many. Soon after taking the CM post, Patel’s popularity tremendously increased in Gujarat.

Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party is confident to secure 90-95 seats in the elections. The party said that reports claim that they will win the elections with majority.

Earlier on Sunday, Amit Shah held a high-level meeting at the BJP headquarters in Kamalam, in the outskirts of Gandhinagar, Gujarat. Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel along with Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya joined the meeting. Amit Shah also invited for discussion Rajendra Trivedi, BJP MLA from Raopura in Vadodara who was denied ticket from his constituency.

In the 2017 assembly elections, BJP’s seat count fell down from 116 to 99 while the Congress improved its performance by securing 77 seats. Gujarat has remained BJP's stronghold for almost three decades.

The Gujarat Assembly elections are scheduled to be held in two phases. The voting will be held on December 1 and December 5. The result of Gujarat polls will be released on December 8.