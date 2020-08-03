Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday reached Ayodhya to oversee the preparations ahead of the foundation stone laying ceremony of Ram Temple

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday reached Ayodhya to oversee the preparations ahead of the foundation stone laying ceremony of Ram Temple on August 5. The Chief Minister said that the administration is taking every precaution in light COVID-19 threat and only invitees will be allowed to attend the event.

"We've made all arrangements to ensure that there is no laxity on any count. Main focus is on #COVID19. The protocol has to be enforced very strictly. Only those who are invited should come here. All devotees want to come but PM will represent all of them," he was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to lay the foundation stone of the Ram Temple on August 05. Interestingly, this will be Modi's first visit to Ramlala after 1992, when Modi had visited Ayodhya as a convener of the tricolour movement to dismantle Article 370 from Kashmir.

Entire Ayodhya has been decked up ahead of August 5 when Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone for construction of the Ram temple. Massive preparations have been made for this occasion and Ayodhya is witnessing a festive atmosphere these days.

The construction of Ram temple will begin after the ceremony to lay the foundation stone in which various dignitaries from the political and religious fields are likely to participate apart from RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat

In November last year, the Supreme Court paved the way for the construction of Ram temple at the disputed site in Ayodhya, and directed the Centre to allot an alternative five-acre plot to the Sunni Waqf Board for building a new mosque at a "prominent" place in the holy town

(with ANI inpiuts)

Posted By: