Bhubaneswar Fire: City Police Commissioner, Sudhansu Sarangi, said that one of the two CNG storage tanks at the petrol pump exploded causing a huge fire.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The massive fire which broke out at a petrol pump near the Governor's house in Odisha's Bhubaneswar earlier this morning, has been doused off and the situation at the site is under control, the chief minister's office informed on Wednesday.

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has also announced free medical treatment for the people injured in the mishap on Wednesday.

#UPDATE Fire extinguished and situation under control at the petrol pump near Raj Bhawan in Bhubaneswar. Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik announces free medical treatment for persons injured in the incident: Odisha Chief Minister's Office (CMO) https://t.co/NAaiOocJQe — ANI (@ANI) October 7, 2020

Earlier in the morning, a massive fire broke out at a petrol pump near the Raj Bhawan, in Odisha's capital Bhubaneswar. The huge fire was followed by a loud explosion that ripped through the petrol pump.

According to the news agency ANI, six fire tenders were rushed to the spot to douse the huge fire spitting out from the spot in Bhubaneswar. At least 8 people were injured, while many others are feared trapped during the mishap.

Odisha: Fire breaks out at a petrol pump near Raj Bhawan in Bhubaneswar



Police Commissioner Sudhanshu Sarangi says, "3 people injured; 6 fire tenders present at the spot." pic.twitter.com/3QyjLjnhkW — ANI (@ANI) October 7, 2020



City Police Commissioner, Sudhansu Sarangi, as reported by OdishaTV, said that prima facie, one of the two CNG storage tanks at the petrol pump exploded causing a huge fire. However, a report by Times of India, quoted DGP (fire services), Satyajit Mahanty as saying that 'they are trying to ascertain the cause of the fire'.

The explosion at the petrol pump was so intense that the nearby houses felt terrible shakes like an Earthquake. The petrol pump, where the mishap took place is barely 200 metres away from the Raj Bhawan, Governor's house.

To prevent any further spread of the fire to the nearby situated petrol and diesel pumps, the entire road between the Raj Bhawan and the Capital Hospital has been cordoned off by the police, the Commissioner said.

Posted By: Talib Khan