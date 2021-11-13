New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate Bhopal's redeveloped Rani Kamlapati Railway Station on November 15. Earlier, the station was named Habibganj Railway Station however, following the government’s decision to celebrate ‘Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas’ on November 15, in remembrance of Birsa Munda, the station was renamed as Rani Kamlapati Railway Station.

To dedicate the station to the Gond queen, who took control in her hands to protect the state after her husband's death, the Madhya Pradesh government had written a letter to the Union Home Ministry requesting to change the name of the station.

“I thank PM Modi from my heart. I express gratitude on behalf of 8.5 crore people of Madhya Pradesh and the tribal community for renaming Habibganj station after Rani Kamlapati. She was the honour of Gond samaj, the last Hindu queen,” Shivraj Singh Chouhan tweeted.

Who was Rani Kamlapati?

Kamlapati was the wife of a Hindu Gond warlord named Nawal Shah, chief of Ginnorgarh. Kamlapati was famous for her exceptionally charming beauty however, there are no images of the 18th-century queen. The queen built a seven-storey building named 'Kamlapati Palace', and the building is now an ASI-protected monument.

With more than a 1.2 crore population, the Gond community is one of the largest tribal groups in India.

Rani Kamlapati Railway Station has been developed by the Bansal Group and is under a public-private partnership. Approximately Rs 450 crore has been spent to build the railway station, and the cost is similar to Germany’s Heidelberg railway station.

In order to increase the security of the place, around 160 CCTV cameras have been installed at the station. The railway station is also equipped with escalators and lifts to reach the platform.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen