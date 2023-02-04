Bhopal: Infant Dies After Healer Pokes Her 51 Times With Hot Iron Rod To Treat Pneumonia

The child was suffering from pneumonia and her condition worsened due to a delay in treatment. (Image Used For Representation/ ANI.)

A THREE-month-old girl in the Shahdol district of Madhya Pradesh died after allegedly being poked 51 times in the stomach with a hot iron rod. The infant was allegedly suffering from pneumonia and the ‘healer’ poked the infant with a hot iron rod as a ‘treatment’ for the disease.

The infant’s mother, Roshni Kol said that the child had breathing difficulties and her condition deteriorated following which she was hospitalised at the Shahdol Medical College. However, her condition did not get any better.

The mother of the infant said she opposed the treatment given by the woman healer but her family insisted to carry out the treatment as it was the only effective approach to treat the infant's illness.

Shahdol Collector Vandana Vaidya said that the child was suffering from pneumonia and her condition worsened due to a delay in treatment. “We are investigating the matter and will also register a case against the woman,” Vandana said, as quoted by Hindustan Times.

The officials will also conduct a postmortem of the infant, who was buried after her death. In many tribal-dominated areas of Madhya Pradesh, the practice of poking with a hot iron rod is generally used to treat pneumonia.

BJP spokesperson Dr Hitesh Vajpayee also said that such practices are still prevalent in many areas of the state and he further requested the Chief Medical Officer of the area to register a complaint and take strict action against the culprits.