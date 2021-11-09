Bhopal | Jagran News Desk: At least four newborns lost their lives died in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal after a massive fire broke out in the special newborn care unit (SNCU) of Kamla Nehru Children's Hospital here on Monday night, following which a high-level probe was ordered by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. Calling the incident "very sad", Chouhan had expressed grief over the death of the four infants and announced a compensation of Rs 4 lakh for the kin of the victims.

Here's everything you need to know about the big story in 10 points:

1. The fire broke out on the third floor of the hospital, which houses the ICU, at around 9 pm, said officials, adding that around 10 fire engines reached the spot to douse the blaze. They suspect that the fire broke out due to a short circuit.

2. Officials said that around 40 children were admitted to the hospital, adding that 36 of them were undergoing treatment in different wards.

3. "Four children died in the fire that broke out in the special newborn care unit (SNCU) ward probably due to a short circuit. We reached the spot along with others soon after getting information about the incident. It was dark inside the ward. We shifted the children to the adjacent ward," news agency PTI quoted Medical Education Minister Vishwas Sarang as saying.

4. The state government has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh each for the family members of the victims and ordered a probe.

5. Chief Minister Chouhan, however, said that the "rescue operation was swift" and the fire was brought under control by the authorities in a quick time.

6. "A high-level probe into the incident has been ordered. The probe will be conducted by additional chief secretary (ACS) health and medical education, Mohammad Suleiman," tweeted Chouhan.

7. Former Chief Minister and Congress leader Kamal Nath has also expressed grief and termed the incident "very painful". Nath has also demanded "a high-level probe" into the incident.

8. "The government should make all necessary arrangements for rescue and relief work. After this tragic incident, the families of the admitted children are suffering," tweeted Nath.

9. Meanwhile, 'anguished' parents have blamed the state authorities and the hospital staff behind the incident. They have alleged that the hospital staff fled instead of saving the children.

10. Eyewitnesses, quoted by PTI, said that the parents were searching for their children while some others rushed out of the hospital with their children.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma