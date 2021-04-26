Bhopal COVID Restrictions: Issuing the order, the Madhya Pradesh government said that the 'corona curfew' has also been extended in Berasia town till May 3.

Bhopal | Jagran News Desk: In a late-night order, the Shivraj Singh Chouhan government in Madhya Pradesh has announced that the 'corona curfew' (night curfew) imposed in state capital Bhopal will continue in the city till May 3. This comes after the city reported over 17,700 fresh cases that pushed its infection count to nearly 79,000.

Issuing the order, the Madhya Pradesh government said that the 'corona curfew' has also been extended in Berasia town till May 3. It said that the restriction will begin at 9 pm and continue till 6 am.

It, however, said that all essential services will continue in the city, adding that people arriving in Bhopal or leaving by rail or bus etc. will not be inconvenienced.

Complete list of services that will be allowed in the Madhya Pradesh capital as state government extends night curfew in Bhopal:

* All movement allowed in the city from 6 am to 9 pm. However, appropriate COVID-19 behaviour has to be followed.

* During the night curfew hours, all non-essential services will remain closed.

* Hospitals, medical stories, vaccination centres and home delivery will be allowed.

* People arriving in Bhopal or leaving the city by rail or bus etc. will not be stopped. However, they would need to carry their tickets and a valid ID card.

* All kinds of public, social and political gatherings banned in the city.

* In marriages, only 50 people allowed. However, only 20 people allowed in funerals.

According to the information available at the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Madhya Pradesh has more than 89,000 active coronavirus cases while over 5,000 COVID-19 patients have lost their lives. Meanwhile, more than 3.91 lakh COVID-19 patients have recovered from the infection.

